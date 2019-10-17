Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,158.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $66,158.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042956 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.94 or 0.06050632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043742 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

