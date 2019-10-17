Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fang by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

SFUN stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fang has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fang will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

