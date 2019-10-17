Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $216.01 million and a P/E ratio of -205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

