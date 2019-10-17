Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $310.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total transaction of $6,334,215.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,662,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

