Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $189.73 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

