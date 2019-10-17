Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,426,331 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $362,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.32.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

