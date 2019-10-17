Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 33,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 349,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 526,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.52.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.