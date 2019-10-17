Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.33

Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $9.18. Extendicare shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 151,299 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.