Exane Derivatives Sells 4,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Corning were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $81,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $602,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 28.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.