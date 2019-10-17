Exane Derivatives Sells 1,755 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

