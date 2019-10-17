Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

