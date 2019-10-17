Exane Derivatives Has $51,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

