Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,536.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $567.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.83 and its 200 day moving average is $513.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.65.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

