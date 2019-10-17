Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.93) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

XGN stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. purchased 859,897 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $14,824,624.28.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

