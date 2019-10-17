Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,411,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $268.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

