Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

