Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,934.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $112,282.00 and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043586 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.06096581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,684,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.