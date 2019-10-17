Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

