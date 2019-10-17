ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

