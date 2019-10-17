Ethos Hits Market Cap of $4.80 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ethos has a market cap of $4.80 million and $274,958.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00230330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.01104144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

