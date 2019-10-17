Etherparty (FUEL) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $217,672.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00229428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01080523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

