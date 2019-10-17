Ethereum Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $69,579.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00229305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01100484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

