Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

