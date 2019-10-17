Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market cap of $244,181.00 and $2.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00862153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00180984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005645 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00088713 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004291 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

