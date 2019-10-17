Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EQR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 653,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

In related news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $927,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

