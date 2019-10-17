Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Datadog’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

DDOG opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Insiders purchased 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460 over the last three months.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

