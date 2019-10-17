Equal (EQL) Market Cap Achieves $189,970.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $189,970.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00229178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.01101757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,752,497 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

