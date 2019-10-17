EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) PT Set at $40.00 by Barclays

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQM. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE EQM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 130,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,238. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

