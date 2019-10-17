EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) PT Set at $40.00 by Barclays

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQM. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.
Shares of NYSE EQM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 130,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,238. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
About EQM Midstream Partners
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
