Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $28.70 on Monday. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000 in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

