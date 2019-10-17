Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The stock has a market cap of $450.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

