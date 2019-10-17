Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 0.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 1,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

