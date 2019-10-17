Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Enlightenment Research LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 517,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,839. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

