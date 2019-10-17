Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Enlightenment Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 658.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $679,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

American Express stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,231. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

