Enlightenment Research LLC Raises Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 50.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 162,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

In related news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $107,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $29,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,412.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $3,020,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

