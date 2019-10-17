Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $625,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.46. 37,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,050. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

