Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $453,000 in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832,540. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Summit Insights raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $210,720.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,427,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,834,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,357,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,008,801 shares of company stock worth $85,885,131 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

