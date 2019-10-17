Enlightenment Research LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.7% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.87. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.14). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

