Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $188,432.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $188,432.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

