Encana (TSE:ECA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $5.66. Encana shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,961,601 shares changing hands.

ECA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

