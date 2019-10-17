Emphy (EPY) Hits Market Cap of $111,492.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Emphy has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market cap of $111,492.00 and $663.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

