Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee Acquires 11,000 Shares

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

EMMA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 2,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.00. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

