Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

ESBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 2,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

