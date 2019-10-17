Elite Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Elite has a market cap of $332,615.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004293 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001918 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055074 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,305,178,392 coins and its circulating supply is 26,502,825,277 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

