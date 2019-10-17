Edward Jones Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.48. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

