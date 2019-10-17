Edmp Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

