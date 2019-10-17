Edmp Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 2,624,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,193,164. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

