Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SATS. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Echostar has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echostar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Echostar by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

