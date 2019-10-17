East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou bought 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $38,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,401.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

