Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.41.

ESTE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 132.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 296.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

