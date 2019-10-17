Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.68

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 2476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,199 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.