Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.68

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 2476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,199 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

